Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.00 million-$170.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.22 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

TLYS stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.86. Tilly’s has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 21.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $57,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 218,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 46,898 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 159.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 14.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 15.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

