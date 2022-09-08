Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) PT Lowered to $10.00

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilly’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Tilly’s stock opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.86. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 5.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,561 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

Featured Articles

