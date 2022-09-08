Time New Bank (TNB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $704,755.00

Time New Bank (TNB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $24.31 million and $704,755.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,369.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00038566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00134792 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022718 BTC.

Time New Bank Coin Profile

Time New Bank (TNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,413,848,444 coins and its circulating supply is 4,072,568,444 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Time New Bank Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars.

