Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Bought by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC raised its position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.34% of Tiptree worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 274,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 105,591 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,063,000 after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 34.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Randy Maultsby sold 31,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $349,966.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TIPT stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. Tiptree Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $17.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Tiptree’s payout ratio is currently -25.81%.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

