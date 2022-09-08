TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Shares Up 1.3%

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.66 and last traded at $28.66. 1,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 10,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TISNF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut shares of TIS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get TIS alerts:

TIS Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11.

TIS Company Profile

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.