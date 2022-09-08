TNC Coin (TNC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $839,645.00

TNC Coin (TNC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, TNC Coin has traded 10% lower against the dollar. TNC Coin has a market cap of $5.11 million and $839,645.00 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TNC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin (TNC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TNC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet.As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet.”

