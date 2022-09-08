Tokes (TKS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Tokes has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Tokes coin can now be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokes has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tokes alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00101585 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00071251 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00033901 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008590 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000288 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00009578 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002590 BTC.

About Tokes

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

Tokes Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry.Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.