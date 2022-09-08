Tokyo AU (TOKAU) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Tokyo AU (TOKAU) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Tokyo AU has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $45,278.00 worth of Tokyo AU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokyo AU coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tokyo AU has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002072 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000498 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Tokyo AU Profile

TOKAU is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 26th, 2021. Tokyo AU’s total supply is 869,223,593,717,516 coins. The official website for Tokyo AU is tokau.io/en. Tokyo AU’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tokyo AU

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKAU is a NFT network connecting celebrities and fans. A platform that uses NFT as the carrier to interact and connect stars and fans, including NFT sales, film and television announcements, classic memorials, new song sales, fan support, and celebrity surroundings.TOKAU tokens have three identities in the system: currency, stocks, and votes; it carries the functions of pricing and trading of some NFTs, value investment in celebrities, community governance and platform affairs voting.”

