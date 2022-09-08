TON Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10,429.00 (TON)

TON Token (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. TON Token has a total market capitalization of $12.66 million and $10,429.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TON Token has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One TON Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,377.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022709 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00068375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00071568 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005849 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005162 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00085549 BTC.

TON Token Profile

TON Token (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins. TON Token’s official website is toncommunity.org. TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon.

TON Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

