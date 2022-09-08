TOP Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $57,541.00 (TOP)

TOP (TOP) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. One TOP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TOP has traded down 16% against the US dollar. TOP has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $57,541.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005153 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,409.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022671 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00064124 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00071599 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005841 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00085171 BTC.

About TOP

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

TOP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

