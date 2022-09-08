Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$93.00 Price Target at CIBC

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$99.25.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$85.13 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$77.27 and a twelve month high of C$109.08. The firm has a market cap of C$154.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$83.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$91.40.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.