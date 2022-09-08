Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Announces Earnings Results

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $340.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. Torrid had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Torrid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CURV opened at $5.37 on Thursday. Torrid has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $25.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $556.71 million, a P/E ratio of -31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of -0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CURV shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Torrid from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Torrid from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen cut Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Torrid Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Torrid during the second quarter worth $173,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Torrid by 936.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 137,740 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Torrid during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Torrid during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

