Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $340.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Torrid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CURV opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. Torrid has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $556.71 million, a P/E ratio of -31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of -0.35.

Get Torrid alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CURV. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Torrid from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Torrid from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Torrid Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Torrid by 936.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 137,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Torrid by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 120,915 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Torrid by 2,270.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.