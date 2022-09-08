Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $340.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE CURV opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. Torrid has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $556.71 million, a P/E ratio of -31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of -0.35.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CURV. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Torrid from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Torrid from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.
Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.
