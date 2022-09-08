TotemFi (TOTM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $17,762.00

TotemFi (TOTM) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, TotemFi has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One TotemFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. TotemFi has a total market cap of $179,496.59 and $17,762.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TotemFi

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi.

Buying and Selling TotemFi

