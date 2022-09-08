TotemFi (TOTM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $17,762.00

TotemFi (TOTM) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, TotemFi has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One TotemFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. TotemFi has a total market cap of $179,496.59 and $17,762.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,310.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.02 or 0.09026119 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001751 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00872029 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017377 BTC.
About TotemFi
TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi.
