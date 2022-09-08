Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of Touchstone Exploration stock opened at GBX 91 ($1.10) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £193.17 million and a PE ratio of 3,066.67. Touchstone Exploration has a twelve month low of GBX 37.75 ($0.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 160.98 ($1.95). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 76.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 82.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

