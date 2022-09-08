Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Receives $1,239.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,239.71.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TM shares. Macquarie downgraded Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Toyota Motor Price Performance
TM opened at $143.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.98. Toyota Motor has a 1 year low of $140.96 and a 1 year high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toyota Motor
Toyota Motor Company Profile
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toyota Motor (TM)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.