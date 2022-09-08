Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Receives $1,239.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,239.71.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TM shares. Macquarie downgraded Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

TM opened at $143.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.98. Toyota Motor has a 1 year low of $140.96 and a 1 year high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 906.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

