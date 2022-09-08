TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.64.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “maintains” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPI Composites

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 421,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the second quarter worth $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 207.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 285,538 shares during the period. Clear Sky Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 521.6% during the second quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1,561.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $37.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.32.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 77.45%. The company had revenue of $452.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TPI Composites

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

