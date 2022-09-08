Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 17,748 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,623% compared to the average volume of 264 call options.

ROVR stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $687.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.09 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 43.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. Rover Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ROVR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

