Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 17,748 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,623% compared to the average volume of 264 call options.
Rover Group Price Performance
ROVR stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $687.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.03.
Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.09 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 43.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. Rover Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rover Group
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.
About Rover Group
Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
