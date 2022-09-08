Traders Buy Large Volume of MongoDB Put Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 23,831 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,157% compared to the typical volume of 1,056 put options.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $246.71 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $213.39 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 0.95.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.07% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several research firms have commented on MDB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.83.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total value of $4,396,925.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,841,025.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total value of $4,396,925.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at $412,841,025.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 21.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $248,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in MongoDB by 41.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $480,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

