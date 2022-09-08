Traders Buy Large Volume of MongoDB Put Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 23,831 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,157% compared to the typical volume of 1,056 put options.
MongoDB Price Performance
NASDAQ:MDB opened at $246.71 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $213.39 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 0.95.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.07% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total value of $4,396,925.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,841,025.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total value of $4,396,925.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at $412,841,025.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 21.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $248,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in MongoDB by 41.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $480,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
