Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Toro (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,176 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the average daily volume of 65 put options.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $317,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,270 shares of company stock worth $1,407,014. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Toro by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 308,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after acquiring an additional 49,199 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Toro by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 216,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Toro by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTC opened at $87.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.76. Toro has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $108.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

