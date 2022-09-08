Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,814 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the average volume of 118 put options.

Yandex Stock Performance

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.24. Yandex has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yandex

Yandex Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 161.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

Featured Articles

