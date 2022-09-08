Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,814 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the average volume of 118 put options.
Yandex Stock Performance
NASDAQ YNDX opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.24. Yandex has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38.
Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.62%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yandex
Yandex Company Profile
Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yandex (YNDX)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.