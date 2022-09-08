Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS)

Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,727 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 856% compared to the typical volume of 599 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 100.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $359,000.

TECS opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $57.19.

