Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,628 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 407% compared to the average daily volume of 1,110 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 32.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 50,540 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 925.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 272,388 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 185.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 129,298 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 148.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 38,572 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.03. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

See Also

