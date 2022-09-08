Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 28,210 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 942% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,706 put options.
Cameco Price Performance
CCJ opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20. Cameco has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 245.19 and a beta of 0.94.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cameco (CCJ)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.