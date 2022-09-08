Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 28,210 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 942% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,706 put options.

Cameco Price Performance

CCJ opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20. Cameco has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 245.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after acquiring an additional 228,912 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Cameco by 402.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Cameco by 3.5% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 10,052,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,532,000 after acquiring an additional 338,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 360.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

