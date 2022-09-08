TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.99

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.99 and last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 3947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on TAC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.56 million. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0388 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Marquard & Bahls AG increased its position in TransAlta by 363.3% during the first quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 11,351,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in TransAlta by 48.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,346 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TransAlta by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,494,000 after purchasing an additional 812,221 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in TransAlta during the second quarter worth approximately $7,129,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd increased its position in TransAlta by 60.4% during the second quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,447,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 545,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

