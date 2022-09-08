TransAlta (TSE:TA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.83

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.83 and last traded at C$11.83, with a volume of 54241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CSFB cut their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TransAlta to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.56.

TransAlta Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10.

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.46). The company had revenue of C$458.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.69%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

