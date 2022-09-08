Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 32.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRZ. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Transat A.T. stock opened at C$2.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$111.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.24. Transat A.T. has a 52-week low of C$2.93 and a 52-week high of C$5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.08.

Transat A.T. ( TSE:TRZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C($2.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.95) by C($1.00). The business had revenue of C$358.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$391.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Transat A.T. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

