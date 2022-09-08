Transcodium Price Reaches $0.0004 (TNS)

Transcodium (TNS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Transcodium coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Transcodium has a total market cap of $31,424.83 and $70.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Transcodium Coin Profile

Transcodium is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com.

Transcodium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

