Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RIG. Capital One Financial raised Transocean from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Transocean Price Performance

RIG stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. Transocean has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang acquired 12,300 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Transocean by 327.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,487 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Articles

