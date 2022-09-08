TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.25.
TransUnion Trading Up 2.3 %
NYSE:TRU opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.54. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $72.26 and a 52 week high of $125.35.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in TransUnion by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 194,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after acquiring an additional 44,131 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TransUnion by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,765,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,050,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,623,000 after buying an additional 536,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.
About TransUnion
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransUnion (TRU)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.