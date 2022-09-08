TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.25.

NYSE:TRU opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.54. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $72.26 and a 52 week high of $125.35.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in TransUnion by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 194,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after acquiring an additional 44,131 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TransUnion by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,765,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,050,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,623,000 after buying an additional 536,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

