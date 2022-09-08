TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Gap Down to $54.29

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.29, but opened at $52.72. TravelCenters of America shares last traded at $52.80, with a volume of 346 shares trading hands.

TA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $803.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.68.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $3.23. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 15.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

