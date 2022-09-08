Treatt (LON:TET) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $865.93

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 865.93 ($10.46) and traded as low as GBX 555 ($6.71). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 555 ($6.71), with a volume of 131,730 shares.

Treatt Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 697.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 865.93. The company has a market capitalization of £337.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,134.62.

Get Treatt alerts:

Insider Transactions at Treatt

In other news, insider Tim Jones acquired 5,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 560 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £29,836.80 ($36,052.20). In related news, insider Daemmon Reeve bought 2,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 747 ($9.03) per share, with a total value of £19,750.68 ($23,865.01). Also, insider Tim Jones bought 5,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 560 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £29,836.80 ($36,052.20). Insiders bought a total of 11,888 shares of company stock worth $6,967,656 over the last three months.

Treatt Company Profile

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.