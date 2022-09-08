Trex (NYSE:TREX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.87

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.87 and last traded at $44.87, with a volume of 3247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.22.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Trex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

