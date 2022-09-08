Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.68

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and traded as low as $2.51. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 197,041 shares traded.

TOLWF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

