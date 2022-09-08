TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $82.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.05 and a 200-day moving average of $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.54. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $544,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,777,101.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $30,876.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $544,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,777,101.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,368 shares of company stock worth $1,666,356 in the last three months. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 133.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 159,576 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 65.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after acquiring an additional 79,165 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TriNet Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

