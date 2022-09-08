Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Trio-Tech International stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

