Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group Price Performance

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $12.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.28 million, a PE ratio of -34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 2.67. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $27.85.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Group

Triumph Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.