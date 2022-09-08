TriumphX (TRIX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $123,821.00

TriumphX (TRIX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. TriumphX has a market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $123,821.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TriumphX has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TriumphX coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TriumphX

TriumphX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 5,122,191,387 coins. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TriumphX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

