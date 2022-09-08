TRONbetDice Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.90 Million (DICE)

TRONbetDice (DICE) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. TRONbetDice has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $11,675.00 worth of TRONbetDice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRONbetDice coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TRONbetDice has traded down 81.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TRONbetDice alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,306.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022792 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00065404 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00071465 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005797 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00086042 BTC.

TRONbetDice Coin Profile

TRONbetDice (DICE) is a coin. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. TRONbetDice’s total supply is 983,233,671 coins. TRONbetDice’s official Twitter account is @etheroll. The official website for TRONbetDice is www.wink.org/#/platform/dice.

Buying and Selling TRONbetDice

According to CryptoCompare, ” Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONbetDice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRONbetDice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRONbetDice using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRONbetDice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRONbetDice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.