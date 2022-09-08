TROY Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.67 Million (TROY)

TROY (TROY) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, TROY has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TROY has a total market cap of $33.73 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TROY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,659.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,155.56 or 0.05995941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00871451 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016116 BTC.

TROY Profile

TROY’s launch date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade. The official website for TROY is troytrade.com. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade.

TROY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

