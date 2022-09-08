Truefeedback Token Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (TFBX)

Truefeedback Token (TFBX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Truefeedback Token has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $137,435.00 worth of Truefeedback Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truefeedback Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Truefeedback Token has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Truefeedback Token Coin Profile

Truefeedback Token is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Truefeedback Token’s total supply is 4,663,481,447 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official website for Truefeedback Token is www.truefeedbackchain.com. The official message board for Truefeedback Token is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. Truefeedback Token’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain.

Buying and Selling Truefeedback Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a blockchain-based data collection and analysis platform. In TrueFeedBack application, users stay anonymous, and they earn TFB tokens for the information they shared in surveys, missions, etc. TrueFeedBack turns all your data into rewards.The data you shared is kept on the blockchain. This way, the data collector will ensure that the information belongs to real people, and the reward distribution will be guaranteed.TrueFeedBack application does not collect your personal information. It only analyzes your data you have participated. You can earn rewards by participating in surveys, completing missions, watching ads, playing games. Clients trust the data collected from real users. They can analyze data on TrueFeedBack's data analysis platform and use this information on making effective decisions.Data collection and analyzing that data is quite cheap in TrueFeedBack. You can reach out to thousands of people and get their opinion about a product, service, or anything.Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Reddit | MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truefeedback Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truefeedback Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truefeedback Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

