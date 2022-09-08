Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Trading Down 69.1% Over Last Week

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 63.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. Trumpcoin has a total market cap of $340,950.41 and $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Trumpcoin has traded down 69.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trumpcoin Profile

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

