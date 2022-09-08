Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Market Cap Hits $402.31 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00005025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $402.31 million and $6.86 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.
About Trust Wallet Token
Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 coins and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 coins. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token
