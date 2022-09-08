Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) & GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) Critical Comparison

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of GTT Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and GTT Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 13.09% 24.27% 7.43% GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 1 2 0 0 1.67 GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and GTT Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has a consensus target price of $22.55, suggesting a potential upside of 555.52%. Given Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is more favorable than GTT Communications.

Volatility & Risk

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and GTT Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. $4.16 billion 0.73 $582.60 million $0.54 6.37 GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than GTT Communications.

Summary

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. beats GTT Communications on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs. The company provides digital business services comprising of uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, internet of things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions. In addition, the company provides various devices, hardware, software, and financing solutions. Further, the company offers digital services comprising of search, invoice and TL services; and information, entertainment, and application services. Additionally, the company provides TV+, which enables subscribers to watch series and other TV contents whenever and wherever they want; fizy, a digital music platform; magazine holder, a magazine, and newspapers service, and yaani browser, a mobile application. Furthermore, the company offers BiP, an all-access communication service application; goals pocket, a news and goal videos application; and digital operator, a transactions and technology purchases application. The company provides home internet and TV services. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

