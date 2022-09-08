TurtleCoin Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $323,224.09 and $50,594.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 97,528,587,815 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

