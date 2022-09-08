Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position Trimmed by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,144,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,029 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.32% of Tyson Foods worth $102,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at $489,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,729,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.1 %

TSN stock opened at $73.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.99. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.18 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

