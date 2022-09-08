Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives $93.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.13.
Several brokerages have commented on TSN. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Tyson Foods Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $73.88 on Monday. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $72.18 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.70.
Tyson Foods Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.
Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,996,000 after purchasing an additional 690,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,055,000 after purchasing an additional 83,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,761 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.
