U Network (UUU) One Day Volume Hits $1.03 Million

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. U Network has a market cap of $322,158.00 and $1.03 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, U Network has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005153 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00038402 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004374 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000203 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,390.20 or 0.99900155 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002635 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00039201 BTC.
U Network Coin Profile
U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official website is u.network.
Buying and Selling U Network
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars.
