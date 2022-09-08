U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $212.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.72. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.71.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

