U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 219 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.42. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $59.39.

